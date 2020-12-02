Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

