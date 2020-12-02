The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.17 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$70.71 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$49.01 and a one year high of C$76.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.88. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$64.00 to C$70.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.87.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

