The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Visteon worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,023,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Visteon by 478.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,787 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 132.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 161,708 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

VC stock opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $127.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

