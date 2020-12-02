The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of TreeHouse Foods worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 485,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,136 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $10,928,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 10,062.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 181,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 179,087 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THS. ValuEngine cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.