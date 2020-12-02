The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,756 Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.56% of Bank of Commerce worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 482,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOCH. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.63. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

