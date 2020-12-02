The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,237 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of SL Green Realty worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 59.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 147,153 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

