The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 61,409 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Park National were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,243 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Park National by 27.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter worth $8,314,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 27.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

PRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $102.46 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $109.78.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

