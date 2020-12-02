The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,503 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 188,253 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 156,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Longbow Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

