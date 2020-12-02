The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,987 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 35.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period.

SAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

SAND stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01).

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

