The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,317 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 137.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 384,729 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,209.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.