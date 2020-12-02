The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,486 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.10.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.