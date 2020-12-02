The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,764 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

