The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Crane worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 52.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 35.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.06 and a beta of 1.45. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.85.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

