The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 323,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 962,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 140,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

