The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 82,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.