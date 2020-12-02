The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. BidaskClub lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

SFM stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

