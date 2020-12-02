The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total transaction of $1,647,947.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.74.

DOCU opened at $215.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.89 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

