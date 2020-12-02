The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.47 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Valmont Industries worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,324 shares of company stock worth $1,735,618 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $164.15 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $167.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average is $127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMI. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

