The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $234.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.59. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $244.02.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.