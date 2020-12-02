The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 123.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 328.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total value of $4,080,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $1,231,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.88.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $406.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $473.33 and its 200 day moving average is $340.58. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.91, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

