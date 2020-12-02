The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.96 Million Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of Avanos Medical worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 47.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 33.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

AVNS opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.52, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

