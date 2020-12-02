The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Adient worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Adient by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

