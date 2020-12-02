The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of CNX Resources worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 272.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.84.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

