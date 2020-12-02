The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 146.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 151.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $377.40 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $304.65 and a 12 month high of $492.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.39.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

