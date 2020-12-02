The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.13% of Webster Financial worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.