The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.22% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

MOFG opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.69 million, a PE ratio of 113.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

