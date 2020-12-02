The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of InterDigital worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

