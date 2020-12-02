The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 63,282 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Marathon Oil worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,791,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 853.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 312,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 279,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

