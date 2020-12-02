The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Cantel Medical worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 23.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

