The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,457 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Ryder System worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Ryder System by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ryder System by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.78.

NYSE R opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

