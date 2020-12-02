The Kroger (KR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect The Kroger to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. The Kroger has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.20-3.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.20-3 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Kroger to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.