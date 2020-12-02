The Cooper Companies (COO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. The Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.00-3.20 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $3.00-$3.20 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COO stock opened at $334.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.47 and its 200 day moving average is $315.18. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $371.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.17.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

