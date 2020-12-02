The AZEK (AZEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AZEK opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16.

A number of analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 25,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $852,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,007,574.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791 in the last ninety days.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

