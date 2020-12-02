Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,349 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.16% of Tenable worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,218,000 after buying an additional 5,761,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,687,000 after purchasing an additional 689,811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 261,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Shares of TENB opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,986 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.