Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tenable were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,738 shares in the company, valued at $46,818,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,986. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

