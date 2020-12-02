TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,563,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -250.17 and a beta of 1.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $251,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 484,638 shares in the company, valued at $21,813,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,587 shares of company stock worth $4,296,134 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

