TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,698 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after acquiring an additional 791,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 123,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,615,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 408,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.34%.

In related news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

