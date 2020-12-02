TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Scholar Rock worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 63.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SRRK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

