TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 350,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,687,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128,529 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.62.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

