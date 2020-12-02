TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Preferred Bank worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $565.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

