TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 378,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SLM by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,574 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the 2nd quarter worth $18,388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 838.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,026 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SLM by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,173,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 978,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,291,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 944,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLM opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.33.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

