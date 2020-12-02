TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $678,000 in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Separately, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.82. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $57.67.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

PRLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

