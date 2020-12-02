TD Asset Management Inc. Has $884,000 Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PDF Solutions worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 93.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDFS opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $26.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.31 million, a P/E ratio of -117.58 and a beta of 1.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDFS. ValuEngine cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Gerald Zheyao Yin sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $183,800.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,023 shares in the company, valued at $233,467.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

