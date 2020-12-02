TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,678 shares during the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,821,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,816,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Vroom stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.