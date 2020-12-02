TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 31,303 Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

MCRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

