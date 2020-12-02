TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $24,769,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KYMR stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

