TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,220 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE MRO opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.