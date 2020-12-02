TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Stoneridge worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth $13,530,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 113.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 273,755 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at $3,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stoneridge by 195,830.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 174,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 16.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of SRI opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.08 million, a P/E ratio of -93.86 and a beta of 1.57. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.66 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $345,739 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.