TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,675 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.02.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $85,953.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,550.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $15,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,859,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock worth $29,639,016. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -731.57, a P/E/G ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

