TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDD. UBS Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

PDD opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $155.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

